MP News: Samosa Vendor Assaults Passenger At Jabalpur Railway Station; Arrested

MP News: Railway Vendor Allegedly Assaults Passenger For Complaining About Overpriced Food And Water At Jabalpur Railway Station |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of assualt on passengers by a Samosa vendor was reported at Jabalpur Railway Station, on Sunday.

The incident took place moments before the departure of the Mumbai–Varanasi Mahanagari Express around 7:30 pm on Saturday.

It is said that the Samosa vendor was unauthorised and he assaulted a passenger with a stick after the he complained about overpriced food and water at the station.

The incident led to an argument between the two, after which the vendor attacked the passenger. The situation came under control only when other passengers intervened and the GRP later arrested the vendor.

Not the first case

This is not an first such case, similar incidents were reported in the past as well.

At Platform No. 5 of Jabalpur Station, a samosa vendor grabbed a passenger’s collar and snatched his watch after a UPI payment was failed.

The video of the attack went viral, leading to the arrest of vendor Sandeep Gupta, whose license was canceled and a fine of ₹1 lakh imposed.

Similarly, a passenger traveling on the Veraval–Jabalpur Somnath Express was brutally beaten by illegal vendors after he complained to the Railway Minister about overpriced food and poor quality on July 15. The incident took place near Godhra, under the Vadodara railway division.

With such repeated cases of vendors assaulting passengers, questions are being raised about the railway’s security measures and its ability to ensure the safety of travelers on platforms and trains.