 MP News: 12-Feet-Long Indian Rock Python Rescued Safely In Chhatarpur; Released Into Dense Forest
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 12-Feet-Long Indian Rock Python Rescued Safely In Chhatarpur; Released Into Dense Forest | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-foot-long Indian Rock Python was successfully rescued from a residential area in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night. 

The rescue was carried out by Ranger Rajendra Pastaur and his forest team in Ghuwara Beat under the Badamalhara Forest Range after receiving information from villagers in Kachra village.

According to information, the villagers informed Ranger Pastaur about the presence of a large python in their village. 

Acting quickly, he informed senior officials and launched a rescue operation under their guidance. 

Watch the video here:

Madhya Pradesh November 9, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Grips State; 2-Day Cold Wave Alert Issued...
article-image

A video of the rescue operation has also surfaced on social media which is drawing huge attention from the netizens. The video clearly shows the amount of effort it took for the officials to rescue the reptile safely. 

Released into forest 

After the challenging rescue operation, the forest team safely captured the python, which was around 12 feet long and weighed nearly 50 kilograms. 

The snake had swallowed an animal and was later released into a dense forest area within the range.

Ranger Rajendra Pastaur said that several similar incidents have been reported over the past month, with pythons appearing in various residential areas under the Badamalhara range. 

Each time, the forest department team has rescued and safely relocated them to the jungle.

