MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk; Loss Of Lakhs Estimated -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a mobile showroom in Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk late on Wednesday. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit and quickly engulfed the entire shop, destroying all goods.

Fortunately no loss of life was reported in the incident, however loss of goods worth lakhs of rupees is suspected.

According to information, the fire broke out at a shop in Malviya Chowk named as Abhishek Mobile around 1 am on Wednesday.

Firefighters reached the scene and battled the blaze for about 3 hours before bringing it under control.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing multiple fire engines trying to douse the flames.

Authorities estimate the loss to be in lakhs of rupees.

Further details are awaited.

Second incident within a month

The incident comes after a gas cylinder explosion that took place just a month ago in Jabalpur.

According to information, a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Jabalpur on November 23, after a heater caught fire.

When the heater was switched on, a massive fire broke out in the house. The blaze was so intense that an Alto car parked about 100 meters away also caught fire and was completely burnt.