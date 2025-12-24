 MP News: Wife, Children Catch Man Applying For Second Marriage; Thrash Him Publicly At Sehore Collectorate-- VIDEO
A clash erupted at the Sehore Collector Office after a man seeking permission for a second marriage was confronted by his former wife. The argument outside the ADM Court quickly turned violent, involving men, women and children. The incident, allegedly involving an assault on the prospective bride, was captured on video and has gone viral.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: First Wife, Children Catch Man Seeking Approval For Second Marriage; Thrash Him Publicly In Sehore Collectorate -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore Collectorate witnessed high-voltage drama after a wife caught her husband applying for the second marriage.

The matter came to fore through a video in which a group of people, including men, women, elderly and even children were seen fighting with each other outside the ADM Court.

According to information, the incident took place when a man arrived to seek permission for a second marriage.

Sanju Singh, a resident of Kannauj Mirzi, had come to the ADM Court to submit an application seeking approval for his second marriage. 

However, when his former wife came to know about this, she reached the court premises along with her children.

The former wife raised objections to the marriage outside the ADM Court. What started as a verbal argument soon escalated into a physical fight. Both sides were seen attacking each other. 

This created a scene inside the court premises.

It is alleged that Sanju Singh’s former wife and children assaulted his prospective second wife. The situation turned tense and chaos prevailed for some time.

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media. 

Further action in the matter is awaited.

