 MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were Active Since 5 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were Active Since 5 Years

MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were Active Since 5 Years

Police in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, arrested five people, including four government employees, for allegedly converting Scheduled Tribe members by offering money and false promises. Around 50 conversions have been confirmed so far. The accused reportedly offered ₹25,000 and other benefits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Five Arrested For Religious Conversion By Offering ₹25k, Making False Promises In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including four government employees, were arrested on charges of forceful religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Wednesday. The accused offered Rs 25k to the members of the Scheduled Tribe community to convert to Christianity.

The four government employees included three teachers and a patwari.

Acting on complaint, Badarwas police arrested five people within 6 hours.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Clashes Erupt Between Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal And Christian Community Over...
article-image

Offered ₹25k cash

FPJ Shorts
'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother Levels BIG Allegation Against Muhammad Yunus
'You Had Osman Hadi Killed To Disrupt Elections': Deceased Bangladesh Student Leader's Brother Levels BIG Allegation Against Muhammad Yunus
Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
Kolkata Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip
2025: Year Of Liquidity For Indian Startups With Record IPOs & Exits Amid Funding Dip
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third Tuesday, Collects ₹17.25 Crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows A Slight Jump On Its Third Tuesday, Collects ₹17.25 Crore

According to police, the accused had allegedly been active for the past 4-5 years. They would promise a better future, education for children, marriage help for daughters and ₹25,000 in cash.

So far, police investigations have confirmed the religious conversion of around 50 people. 

Officials said the number could rise as the investigation continues. Police are also probing the funding network behind the conversions and searching for other people linked to the case.

Two days earlier, activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had reached the spot and demanded the removal of a church allegedly built on forest land. Following this, the forest department demolished the structure.

Read Also
MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her...
article-image

Links extend to Chhattisgarh

Police investigations revealed that regular meetings were held at the homes of Bahadur Bhil and Somla Bhil, where villagers were allegedly pressured and persuaded by highlighting the ‘benefits’ of religious conversion.

The accused are also suspected to have links with people in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, Surguja and Balrampur districts. Police said efforts are on to trace the entire network, funding sources, and other associates.

Earlier as well, an illegal church built on forest land in Gudhaldang village of the Badarwas area had been removed by the administration, raising concerns about ongoing conversion activities in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing...

MP News: BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Jabalpur VP Anju Bhargav After Video Shows Her Abusing...

MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were...

MP News: 4 Govt Employees Arrested For Luring Tribals To Convert To Christianity In Shivpuri; Were...

Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

Bhopal News: Doctors Accused For Marking Attendance From Kilometres Away

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Madhya Pradesh December 24, 2025 Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State; Pachmarhi Records Lowest...

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown

Bhopal News: 28-Year-Old man Hangs Self From Tree, Reason Unknown