 Madhya Pradesh November 9, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Grips State; 2-Day Cold Wave Alert Issued For Bhopal, Indore & Others
Madhya Pradesh November 9, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Grips State; 2-Day Cold Wave Alert Issued For Bhopal, Indore & Others

Rajgarh gets coldest at 7.4°C; Indore records coldest november in 25 years

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh November 9, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Grips State; 2-Day Cold Wave Alert Issued For Bhopal, Indore & Others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is under an early cold wave as icy winds from the north have caused temperatures to fall suddenly across the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a two-day cold wave alert for nine districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Dewas, Gwalior and Rewa.

Rajgarh recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 7.4°C, making it colder than the hill station Pachmarhi, which stood at 15.4°C.

Indore witnessed its coldest November night in 25 years, while the overall November record dates back to 1938 when the city saw 5.6°C. Bhopal recorded 8.4°C; the second lowest in a decade, and Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur reported 10.5°C, 10.4°C, and 12.2°C respectively.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the sharp drop is due to cold northern winds resulting from snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The cold wave is expected to persist for the next two days, accompanied by increased fog and reduced visibility, particularly in Mandla, Rewa and Satna.

Daytime temperatures have also dropped below 30°C in most cities, marking an early onset of winter.

Over the past decade, Madhya Pradesh has seen a pattern of early cold and light rains in November which have continued this year too.

Meteorologists predict the chill will intensify further in the coming weeks, especially across northern and western districts.

