Bhopal News: 2 Lakh Stray Dogs To Be Removed From Public Places; BMC Gets Into Mission Mode After SC Order Follow-Up |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a Supreme Court directive to remove stray animals from public places, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun preparations to catch lakhs of stray dogs from sensitive locations such as bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and schools.

In the first phase, teams will focus on high-traffic areas including Nadra Bus Stand, IACT, Halalpur Bus Stop and Bhopal Railway Station.

The Supreme Court, in its November 7 ruling, expressed concern over rising dog bite incidents nationwide.

Stray dogs must be removed from schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations, as they pose a risk to public safety and affect India’s international image. All state chief secretaries have been asked to submit compliance reports within eight weeks.

BMC’s veterinary department currently has only one immediate option: captured dogs will be sent to three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres — Arwaliya, Adampur, and Thuakheda, Kolar — where they will be sterilised and vaccinated. If shelter homes are established, dogs will be kept under care rather than released back to original locations.

Dr. D.P. Singh, in-charge of BMC’s ABC centres, said, “At present, the corporation has no immediate plan to remove dogs on a large scale. We will act according to upcoming directives from state government.” Currently, Bhopal’s ABC centres sterilise around 30–40 dogs per day, insufficient for the city’s stray population.

Dog bites up

Government data cited by Supreme Court shows around 3 million people were bitten by dogs in 2023, rising to 3.7 million in 2024. In Bhopal alone, 10,795 dog bite cases were reported between January and June this year. Despite BMC claiming to sterilize 22,000 dogs annually, the city continues to have over 200,000 stray dogs.

Stray dog population in MP

Madhya Pradesh has over one million stray dogs, with around six lakh in major cities including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. The National Health Mission has included six MP cities in the National Rabies Control Program, aiming to make them rabies-free by 2030.

Winter season triggers aggression

Former Deputy Director of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Ajay Ramteke, explained that winter is the breeding season, when dogs become more aggressive protecting their puppies. Shortages of food and water further increase restlessness, leading to a rise in attacks.

Sterilisation efforts insufficient

