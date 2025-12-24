 MP News: Amit Shah To Attend Abhyudaya MadhyaPradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior
The summit theme, “Nivesh Se Rojgar – Atal Sankalp, Ujjawal Madhya Pradesh”, aims to set a new direction for development in the state. Representatives of major industrial houses such as Godrej Industries, Gautam Solar, JK Tyre, Torrent Power and Dabur India are expected to attend.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit in Gwalior on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. CM Mohan Yadav will also be present on the occasion.

During the programme, incentives will be offered to investors under the Industrial Promotion Policy, and land will be allocated for investment proposals exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore. Dedication and foundation stones will be laid for industrial projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Rewafarmers’ convention

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mohan Yadav will visit Rewa on Thursday to attend a farmers’ convention. They will inaugurate a natural farming initiative and inspect Basaman Mama GauAbhyaran, a cow shelter housing 7,000 stray cattle.

