 Bhopal News: Students Become "Earth Messengers"
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Students Become "Earth Messengers" | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): To foster a deep connection with nature, the the Madhya Pradesh Eco-Tourism Board organised an "Anubhuti" camp at Deori Gharial Rehabilitation Centre.

Under the theme "Hum Hain Dharti Ke Messengers," 126 students and teachers from Hingonakala and Hingona Khurd schools explored the world of endangered aquatic life.

The camp provided a rare, hands-on experience, moving beyond textbooks. Students witnessed gharials and crocodiles firsthand and enjoyed a boating session on the Chambal River to observe aquatic creatures in their natural habitat. Master trainers and forest officials, including Superintendent Shyam Singh Chauhan, shared insights into the life cycles of endangered species and the importance of medicinal plants.

The day concluded with a competitive quiz to assess the students' learning. High-achievers were rewarded with prizes and certificates, while all participants received educational kits.

"We had only seen gharials on TV. Seeing them in person was wonderful," shared student Pintu Kushwaha. The event ended with a collective oath to protect wildlife, leaving students eager to return and continue their journey as conservationists.

