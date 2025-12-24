MP News: Elderly Couple Remain In 15-Day ‘Digital Arrest’; Forced To Pay ₹60 Lakh In Neemuch

MP News: Neemuch Cyber Cell Saves ₹60 Lakh Of Elderly Couple From ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple from Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch fell prey to cyber crooks and remained in 'digital arrest' for 15 days. The accused constantly forced and threatened the couple to pay Rs 60 lakh, however timely intervention of the cyber cell saved the couple from loss.

According to information, Cyber fraudsters posed as senior police officials and falsely claimed that the couple’s name had surfaced in a money laundering investigation.

For nearly 15 days, the elderly couple was kept under fear and psychological pressure through WhatsApp calls and video calls, and was warned not to inform their children or the police.

The scammers convinced the couple to prematurely break multiple fixed deposits and transfer the funds to another bank account to “secure” the money. Acting on information received from the Indore Crime Branch, the Neemuch Cyber Cell team reached the couple’s residence. They intervened on time and prevented the transfer of Rs 60 lakh.

Under the directions of SP Ankit Jaiswal, the cyber team counselled the distressed couple for nearly two hours. They explained that ‘digital arrest’ has no legal basis and the police never conduct proceedings through video calls. The couple was safely relieved from the scam and awareness was spread about such cyber frauds.