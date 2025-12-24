MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe During Fight In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Murder, Informs Police

MP News: Man Kills Wife With Axe Over Dispute In Shivpuri; Son Witnesses Crime, Informs Police |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of murder following domestic violence was reported in Madhya Pradesh. A man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, which led to her death, as reported in Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident took place in Jerwa village under the Karera police station area. The couple allegedly ended-up in a dispute which escalated into the crime.

Regarding the matter, the police informed that the accused was identified as Kundan Gurjar. He had an argument with his wife Parvati.

During the fight, he attacked her with an axe that was kept nearby. He struck her near the left ear and on the shoulder, killing her on the spot.

Son witnesses crime, informed police

It is said that at the time of the incident, the couple’s son, Arvind Gurjar, was sleeping in a nearby room with other children.

As soon as he heard the noise, he woke up and rushed to the spot and witnessed the aftermath. Panicked, he then immediately informed the police about the crime.

Karera police acted swiftly and arrested the accused. During questioning, Kundan reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.