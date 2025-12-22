 MP News: E-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Murdered By Neighbour Over Minor Parking Dispute In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Shows Attack
MP News: E-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Murdered By Neighbour Over Minor Parking Dispute In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Shows Attack

In Jabalpur, e-rickshaw driver Pawan was fatally attacked by his neighbor Rohit Pal over a minor dispute. The incident occurred yesterday at ISBT Chowk, where Rohit blocked Pawan’s path and stabbed him in the neck. CCTV footage of the brutal daylight attack has surfaced. Rohit blocked the victim's path and allegedly stuck a knife on his neck.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An e- rickshaw driver was allegedly murdered by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday evening. CCTV footage captured the entire attack.

According to reports, the crime unfolded at ISBT Chowk, where the rickshaw driver, Pawan, was first confronted by his neighbour identified as Rohit Pal. Rohit blocked the victim's path and allegedly stuck a knife on his neck.

Pawan started bleeding heavily and collapsed on the ground. Taking advantage of the situation, the attacker fled the scene. The entire attack was captured on CCTV, showing the chilling act in broad daylight.

Check out the CCTV footage:

Preliminary investigations reveal that a minor dispute between the two over vehicle parking had been simmering for the past four months, which ultimately escalated into a fatal incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Officials say that all aspects of the murder, which appears to be motivated by old enmity and anger, are being thoroughly investigated.

Officials stated that the investigation is ongoing, with a focus on all possible angles, including the old enmity between the accused and the victim. Residents have expressed outrage over the brutal killing, calling for strict action.

