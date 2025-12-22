MP News: 11-Year-Old Student Slammed Against Wall, Hit With Steel Bottle By Teacher For Not Completing Homework In Rewa | AI generated

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor student was allegedly slammed against a wall several times and was beaten with a steel bottle by teachers for not completing homework in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

According to family members, the child was bleeding when he came back from school on Saturday. Family also alleged that the school's management neither provided first aid to the kid nor informed his parents about the incident.

Sister assaulted upon intervention

The victim's sister, who also studies in the same school, tried to intervene and was allegedly assaulted by the teacher.

The family alleged that the school management was trying to cover up the case since Saturday evening. Even after seeing the child bleeding, they did not provide him medical assistance. The incident came to light late Sunday night.

According to family members, the child is deeply traumatised. He has a high fever and has stopped eating anything. He is reportedly frightened to return to school and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

ABVP issues 3-day ultimatum

Reacting to the incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad issued a 3-day ultimatum to the school management, demanding strict action against the responsible faculties.

The District Education Officer assured that an intensive investigation is underway and if any wrongdoing by the teacher or school management is established, strict action will be taken.