 MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances; Says Finance Minister Jagdish Devda
MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances; Says Finance Minister Jagdish Devda

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:42 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Jagdish Devda and Additional Chief Secretary Manish Rastogi may have said two days ago that the government spent the borrowed money on the development work, but the statement was opposed to the fact.

The statistics provided by the finance department say something else. In the half-yearly review done by the department from April to September, it came to light that the government is spending the capital incomes to meet the revenue expenses.

The capital incomes are not being used to meet the capital expenses. Spending of the capital incomes to meet the revenue expenses indicates that the government is using this amount to pay the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna and salaries and allowances.

But the capital incomes should be spent on such works as are permanent. The spending of capital incomes should be higher in any developing state.

The government has received Rs 51,109 crore from the capital income from April to September. A sum of Rs 33,468 crore has been the capital expenses during this period.

The government has received revenue of Rs 107,159 crore, but the revenue expenses were Rs 125,297 crore, which indicates that a sum of Rs 18,000 crore received by the government through capital incomes was spent on the revenue expenses.

In the half-yearly review, it also came to light that the government was facing a problem in maintaining the revenue surplus during 2025-26.

There has been revenue surplus in the state in the past few years.

As the revenue expenses have increased this year, the government is facing difficulties in maintaining revenue surplus.

Revenue expenses

The revenue expenses do not create assets. Nor it reduces debts. The revenue expenses are generally meant to pay salaries, rent, subsidies, and grants.

Capital expenses

Assets are created through capital expenses. It is used to purchase offices, machinery, and equipment and to pay the debts.

