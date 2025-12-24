Gwalior Traffic Plan: Union Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gwalior; Check Traffic Diversion Plan For December 24–25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in place in Gwalior due to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24 and 25.

From Wednesday evening onwards, several city roads will witness VVIP movement, and commuters may face restrictions and diversions.

The diversions will remain effective from around 7 pm on December 24 till the conclusion of the main event on December 25.

The Plan

The road from Gola Ka Mandir Square to MITS, the route from Doodh Dairy Tiraha to Indramani Nagar, and the stretch from Dullpur Road to Surya Namaskar Tiraha will remain completely closed.

Vehicles coming from Morena will enter the city via Niravali. Vehicles travelling from Murar towards Morena will be diverted through Six Number Square, Army Area, and Baragaon Highway. Vehicles coming from Morena and heading towards Datia, Jhansi, or Shivpuri will enter through Niravali and move via Rairu, Atal Dwar, Motijheel, Bahodapur, and Bela Ki Bawdi.

Vehicles going from Mandhre Ki Mata to Bahodapur will be diverted via Inderganj, Patankar Bazaar, Nai Sadak, Hanuman Chauraha, Jiwajiganj, and Kati Ghati. Vehicles from Bahodapur towards Mandhre Ki Mata Chowk via Shinde Ki Chhawani will use the Kati Ghati, Jiwajiganj, Hanuman Chauraha, Nai Sadak, Patankar Chauraha, Inderganj Chauraha, and Achleshwar Temple route.

Vehicles travelling from Koteswar Temple to Kampoo will be diverted through Kati Ghati, Hanuman Chauraha, Patankar Chauraha, and Inderganj. Vehicles moving from Kampoo to Padav will use the Achleshwar Chauraha and Chetakpuri route. Except for two-wheelers, all vehicles from Koteswar Temple to Shinde Ki Chhawani will remain restricted.

Vehicles entering the city from Chirwai Naka via Vicky Factory, Bela Ki Bawdi, Gol Pahadiya, Hurawali, Mohanpur, Baragaon, Laxmangarh Bridge, and Susera Kothi will remain completely prohibited.

According to the official programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Gwalior on December 24. He is scheduled to land at the Gwalior airport at around 9 pm. From the airport, he will directly proceed to Taj Usha Kiran Palace hotel, where he will stay overnight.

Amit Shah will leave the hotel at around 11:50 am on December 25, for the programme venue. He will attend a public meeting at Mela Ground. After the meeting concludes, he is expected to depart for the airport at around 2 pm.

Ahead of the Union Home Minister’s visit, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, and several other Union and state ministers will also arrive in Gwalior. Due to their movement, security arrangements have been tightened across the city.

The district administration and police have increased security and traffic management efforts to ensure smooth movement of VVIPs and public safety.

The traffic police have advised people to plan their travel in advance and use alternative routes where possible.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the authorities and follow traffic advisories during this period to avoid inconvenience.