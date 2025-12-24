 Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects

Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects

We are planning to introduce e-buses in the city to fix this last-mile connectivity issue," the minister announced, outlining a solution to make the terminal more accessible. He further defended the project's long-term vision, stating, "The aim is for it to serve the city for 25 years or more, not just a year or two.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects | FPM Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday called for a balanced approach from the media, urging the "fourth pillar of democracy" to not only scrutinise pending projects but also appreciate completed development works.

The minister’s remarks came during his visit to Gwalior to participate in the Abhudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit 2025. He used the example of the city's new airport terminal—a major project completed in just 16 months—to underscore his point.

Read Also
MP News: Couple Set Themselves Afire To Stop Encroachment In Dewas; Sustains Severe Burn Injuries --...
article-image

It should not always be about only portraying unfinished projects," Scindia stated. "You are the fourth pillar of democracy. You should also talk about and appreciate the development that is done," he told reporters, highlighting the airport terminal as a testament to efficient execution.

However, the media also raised questions about the long-delayed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the city, which remains non-operational despite several announcements

FPJ Shorts
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore Property Dispute Linked To 2016 Drug Haul Case
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore Property Dispute Linked To 2016 Drug Haul Case
VVMC Elections 2026: Media Certification Panel Formed, Prior Approval Mandatory For All Political Advertisements
VVMC Elections 2026: Media Certification Panel Formed, Prior Approval Mandatory For All Political Advertisements
₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Sessions Court Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Ketan Kadam By 2 Weeks
₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Sessions Court Extends Interim Bail Of Accused Ketan Kadam By 2 Weeks
Mumbai Crime: Special NDPS Court Convicts Mankhurd 29-Year-Old Man For Cough Syrup Possession, Awards 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Mumbai Crime: Special NDPS Court Convicts Mankhurd 29-Year-Old Man For Cough Syrup Possession, Awards 10 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

In his response, Scindia clarified that the "mega ISBT project" is technically operational. He acknowledged the practical issue that residents face extra costs to reach the bus stand, which is located on the outskirts of the city.

We are planning to introduce e-buses in the city to fix this last-mile connectivity issue," the minister announced, outlining a solution to make the terminal more accessible. He further defended the project's long-term vision, stating, "The aim is for it to serve the city for 25 years or more, not just a year or two.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects

Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects

MP News: Amit Shah Go Back”;Congress Stages Massive Protest Over Poor Road Conditions

MP News: Amit Shah Go Back”;Congress Stages Massive Protest Over Poor Road Conditions

MP News: Amit Shah To Attend Abhyudaya MadhyaPradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior

MP News: Amit Shah To Attend Abhyudaya MadhyaPradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior

MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas...

MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas...

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Tree Felling For Ayodhya Bypass 10-Lane Project Till...

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Tree Felling For Ayodhya Bypass 10-Lane Project Till...