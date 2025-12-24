Bhopal News: Scindia Urges Media To Highlight Development Alongside Pending Projects | FPM Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday called for a balanced approach from the media, urging the "fourth pillar of democracy" to not only scrutinise pending projects but also appreciate completed development works.

The minister’s remarks came during his visit to Gwalior to participate in the Abhudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit 2025. He used the example of the city's new airport terminal—a major project completed in just 16 months—to underscore his point.

It should not always be about only portraying unfinished projects," Scindia stated. "You are the fourth pillar of democracy. You should also talk about and appreciate the development that is done," he told reporters, highlighting the airport terminal as a testament to efficient execution.

However, the media also raised questions about the long-delayed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the city, which remains non-operational despite several announcements

In his response, Scindia clarified that the "mega ISBT project" is technically operational. He acknowledged the practical issue that residents face extra costs to reach the bus stand, which is located on the outskirts of the city.

We are planning to introduce e-buses in the city to fix this last-mile connectivity issue," the minister announced, outlining a solution to make the terminal more accessible. He further defended the project's long-term vision, stating, "The aim is for it to serve the city for 25 years or more, not just a year or two.