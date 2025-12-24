 MP News: Couple Set Themselves Afire To Stop Encroachment In Dewas; Sustains Severe Burn Injuries -- VIDEO
Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly set themselves afire in order to stop administration from removing encroachment in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, on Wednesday. 

Both suffered severe burn injuries and were referred to Indore for further treatment after primary care.

According to information, the incident occurred in Satwas town under Khategaon area. Santosh Vyas, who runs a stationery and photocopy shop at the Satwas bus stand, was constructing a house in a nearby colony. 

The administration had received a complaint alleging encroachment related to the construction.

After the complaint, Satwas Tehsildar Arvind Diwakar reached the spot with a JCB machine to remove the construction. 

During the action, an argument broke out between the tehsildar and Santosh Vyas along with his wife Jayshree Vyas. 

In the middle of the dispute, the couple poured petrol on themselves and set themselves on fire in front of the officials.

People present at the spot immediately tried to douse the flames, but by then both had suffered serious burns. 

After the incident, anger spread in the area. Locals blocked the road in front of the Satwas police station and raised slogans against the tehsildar.

Protesters alleged that the encroachment removal team had demanded money from the family and accused the administration of corruption. 

Police officers were surrounded outside the police station during the protest.

The injured couple was first given treatment in Satwas and later referred to Indore due to their critical condition. 

Meanwhile, the Vyas family termed the administrative action illegal. They claimed that all necessary permissions for the construction had already been taken earlier.

Following the incident, the district collector attached the tehsildar to the collector’s office. 

Further investigation is underway.

