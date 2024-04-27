MP Shocker! Teen Immolates Self Over Father's Violent Behaviour Towards Mother In Khargone 

MP Shocker! Teen Immolates Self Over Father's Violent Behaviour Towards Her Mother In Khargone |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager immolated herself after being disheartened by her father’s addiction to alcohol and his violent behaviour against her mother, said police on Saturday.

According to Barwah police station in-charge Nirmal Shrivas, the matter pertains to Rawat Palasia village where the 17-year-old died by suicide on Friday. The deceased also left a suicide note behind mentioning about the habitual drinking of her father. She wrote her father used to assault her mother under the influence of alcohol.

“In her note, the deceased also accused the police for ignoring the matter and not taking action despite many complaints against her father,” said the police.

However, Nirmal Shrivas refuted the police-related accusation. He stated the police had taken action in response to the girl's father's concerns and had obtained a bond from him (for good behaviour).

Khargone Superintendent of police Dharmaraj Meena, assured that of strict actions against the father. He added that he had been arrested earlier by police as a result of complaints.

The younger sister of the deceased girl also reported that their father had beaten their mother and drank excessively. She further asserted that despite several complaints, the cops did nothing.

The mother claimed that after drinking, her husband hit her. She said that their daughter burned herself because she was upset by her father's actions.