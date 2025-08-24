Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Eyes Bigger Habitat For Cheetahs, Prey

MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Eyes Bigger Habitat For Cheetahs, Prey | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is looking to extend its area to accommodate more wild animals in future. A proposal to this effect has been forwarded to forest headquarters. Earlier, Kuno National Park expanded by adding adjoining land to develop a landscape specifically for cheetahs.

Sources in forest department revealed plans to shift more cheetahs from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary after the monsoon. Moreover, a fresh batch of cheetahs may be brought from South Africa during winter season.

To ensure ample prey for cheetahs, a large number of blackbucks, estimated to be over 5,000, from Shajapur district may be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Alongside Gandhi Sagar, some blackbucks will also be moved to Kuno National Park.

The sanctuary’s proposal to expand its protected area is currently under consideration by forest officials.

