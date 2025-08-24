200-Year-Old Building Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Show It Falling With Nearby Damage

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 200-year-old palace near Purani Tehsil in Chhatarpur partially collapsed on Saturday morning.

The collapse of the old palace was captured on CCTV installed in the area. The footage clearly shows a part of the building crumbling and falling, highlighting the severity of the damage.

Authorities are using the recordings to assess the situation and plan necessary safety measures for the surrounding buildings.

Check out the collapsing video below :

According to information, the collapse damaged nearby buildings and caused panic in the area.

The building also housed a school, but the collapse happened before classes started, so no one was hurt.

Officials said the palace had weakened due to rain, and the incident occurred during light rainfall around 7 am.

Several nearby buildings were also damaged. SDM Akhil Rathore and CSP Arun Kumar Soni visited the site soon after the collapse.

The administration immediately ordered the school to be shifted to another location. The SDM warned that the school’s recognition could be canceled if the management did not follow the instructions.

The remaining part of the palace is in a weak condition, and authorities have instructed the Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department to demolish it and take safety measures.