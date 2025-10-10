MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Chemists Continue Protest Over FDA Raids |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical store owners continued to protest the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raids on Friday following the cough syrup deaths in Chhindwara.

The protest is over incompetent people being included in raid in teams and medical store owners being given only 24 hours to furnish details of sale records of cough syrups. There are 41,000 medical stores in Madhya Pradesh and 4,000 in Bhopal district.

General secretary of the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) Rajiv Singhal said, “The medical store owners are not against any raid to seize the killer cough syrup in stock. They are protesting against incompetent people like ASHA workers and others sent to raid the medical stores. FDA, NHM, health department and the district administration are competent authorities but the issue is that an incompetent authority should not raid any medical store. Such raids give a wrong message in the market against medical stores. So, it is a matter of reputation for chemists.”

Bhopal Chemists Association (BCA) president Jitendra Dhakad said, “It is not possible for us to furnish all details of sale records within 24 hours. So, we protested against such an attitude of the FDA team. In some districts, collectors have agreed to give three to four days to show the records of cough syrup sales for a couple of years. In Bhopal district, there are 3500-4000 medical stores and 41,000 in the state.”

[Story by Staff Reporter]