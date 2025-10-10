 Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport
The state capital will soon have another Flying Training Organisation (FTO) apart from the operational Madhya Pradesh Flying Club (MPFC)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital will soon have another Flying Training Organisation (FTO) apart from the operational Madhya Pradesh Flying Club (MPFC). The Starlingwing Flying Academy is set to establish an FTO at Raja Bhoj airport here.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Friday between Ramji Awasthi, airport director, Bhopal (Airports Authority of India) and the directors of Starlingwing Flying Academy. Infrastructure and licensing are expected to be completed within 18 months, with operations targeted to commence by January 2027.

