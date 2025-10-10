Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital will soon have another Flying Training Organisation (FTO) apart from the operational Madhya Pradesh Flying Club (MPFC). The Starlingwing Flying Academy is set to establish an FTO at Raja Bhoj airport here.

An agreement to this effect was signed on Friday between Ramji Awasthi, airport director, Bhopal (Airports Authority of India) and the directors of Starlingwing Flying Academy. Infrastructure and licensing are expected to be completed within 18 months, with operations targeted to commence by January 2027.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allotted land to the academy on a 25-year lease at an annual lease rental of Rs 45.45 lakh. The leased area will be developed, operated and maintained by Starlingwing Flying Academy for professional pilot training and allied aviation activities.

Airport director Ramji Awasthi informed that the Starlingwing Flying Academy’s FTO would be the second Flying Training Organisation in Bhopal, after the already operational Madhya Pradesh Flying Club (MPFC). The academy will impart commercial pilot license (CPL) courses in line with DGCA standards, contributing to India’s growing demand for skilled and licensed pilots.