MP News: Congress Leaders Dress As 'Putana' And Hold Wrapped Dolls, Hit Out At BJP Govt Over Toxic Cough Syrup Deaths And Paper-Plate Mid-Day Meals--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, dressed as the demoness Putana to show how harmful the toxic cough syrup has been for children.

They were also seen holding posters and dolls to highlight the condition of children in Madhya Pradesh.

One held a poster asking the government to explain how the state became “number one in crimes against children.”

Another poster said, “Children eat paper, while the government eats from silver plates,” pointing to the gap between the suffering of poor families and the comfort of those in power.

Another MLA carried a cough syrup bottle, and several leaders held dolls to highlight the deaths of children in the state.

Watch protest video below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders protest over various issues, including child deaths caused by toxic cough syrup. pic.twitter.com/t1wTNltP2l — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

The leaders used these slogans and the doll to show how badly children are being affected and to demand answers from the government.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the government talks about devotion but is failing to protect children. He added, “Hospitals are in such poor condition that even rats are biting children. The government is running away from answers and responsibility.”

Congress said Madhya Pradesh has seen the highest number of child deaths due to poisonous cough syrup, and the government is avoiding discussion on this serious issue.

The woman MLA dressed as Putana also wore a garland made of cough syrup bottles to send a strong message.

BJP’s Response

The BJP said strong action has already been taken. BJP MLA Ashish Sharma from Khategaon said the makers of the toxic cough syrup have been jailed and will be punished.

He added that the government has improved the system, but Congress only wants to create political issues.