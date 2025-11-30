Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest Free Flight | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hot air balloon expedition of Army Adventure Wing, conducted by 3 EME Centre, was flagged off from Bhopal by Lt Gen Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sudarshan Chakra Corps, along with Manjali Chauhan, zonal president, AWWA, said officials here on Sunday. The GOC conveyed his best wishes to the team for a safe, successful and inspiring journey.

Aiming high in skill and spirit, the expedition also seeks to set a new Asian record for the longest free flight in a hot air balloon.

The Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Hot Air Ballooning) of 3 EME Centre is undertaking the cross-country expedition from November 30 to 10 December 2025.

The hot air balloons will fly along Bhopal - Ashta - Mhow - Sendhwa - Dhule - Aurangabad - Ahmednagar - Pune route. The expedition team comprises two officers, one JCO and eight ORs, including an experienced hot air balloon pilot with over 225 flying hours. The route will offer spectacular aerial views of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and western ghats in Maharashtra.