 MP News: No Leniency In SIR Work, Says EC Secretary; Officials Told To Complete Tasks In Time-Bound Manner
MP News: No Leniency In SIR Work, Says EC Secretary; Officials Told To Complete Tasks In Time-Bound Manner

During a meeting at the Collectorate, Binod Kumar expressed displeasure over Bhopal district’s low ranking in SIR work. He instructed officials to complete tasks in a time-bound manner and urged dedicated discharge of duties. Officers were told to review progress in house-to-house verification, form distribution, collection and digitalisation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission Secretary Binod Kumar visited Bhopal on Sunday to review SIR-related work and warned officials that, after the revised time frame, there is no room for leniency.

He emphasised that SIR work is not only the responsibility of Block Level Officers. Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs) must regularly monitor progress through teamwork and field visits.

He also conducted a field visit, interacting with BLO Salma Hafiz at polling booth 25 in Bhopal North and verifying voter Yashwant Singh’s information on the portal.

article-image

Bhopal shows progress

Collector Kauslendra Vikram Singh told Free Press that Bhopal district has shown improvement compared to past days and expects performance to improve further in the coming days.

EC concern

A government officer said EC has repeatedly indicated that SIR work in Bhopal is still unsatisfactory, prompting multiple visits by officials.

Other lagging districts

Along with Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are also behind in SIR work, occupying the last four places in the district rankings. Binod Kumar will review Indore’s SIR work on Monday.

