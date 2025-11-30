MP News: SDO’s Bolero Hits Parked MPV In Chhatarpur; Employee Seriously Injured | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An SDO’s vehicle allegedly collided with a parked loading vehicle (MPV), leaving an employee seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

The incident took place late on Saturday night in Bajrang Nagar under the Civil Lines police station area.

According to information, the Bolero belonged to Alok Jain and Sanjay Rai and was hired for the SDO of the Ken - Betwa Link Project.

Driver Sanjay Rai said he had just dropped the SDO at his home in Bhopal and was returning when the Bolero hit the MPV vehicle parked on the roadside near the warehouse.

MPV employee Rohit Shivhare, who was present in the vehicle, said the loading vehicle was properly parked on the side of the road when the speeding Bolero rammed into it from behind. MPV staffer Arvind Sen suffered a serious injury to his hand in the collision.

Attempt made to assault MPV employees

After the accident, an argument broke out. It is being claimed that people sitting in the SDO’s Bolero had come to attend a wedding in Bajrang Nagar.

After the crash, some relatives attending the wedding reached the spot and allegedly tried to assault the MPV employees.

As the situation worsened, Rohit said the driver of the SDO’s Bolero tried to flee with the vehicle. Rohit ran towards the car and removed the keys to stop him.

Tension prevailed in the area after the incident. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

An investigation into the matter is underway.