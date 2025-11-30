MP News: Four From Sheopur Killed, One Critical In Head-On Collision Near Bhopal’s Bairasia | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating late-night road accident near Bairasia in Bhopal on Saturday claimed the lives of four men from Sheopur and left one critically injured after two cars collided head-on.

The accident took place around 10 pm on the Bairasia–Nazirabad Road, about 60 km from Bhopal. Five residents of Sheopur were returning home in an Ertiga car after attending a religious gathering addressed by Maulana Mahmood Madani in Parwalia.

After the programme and dinner, they began their journey back when a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the Ertiga was completely crushed, killing four occupants on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Maulana Anees Sahib (Balapura), who ran a madrasa; Khalid (Bagwaj), a farmer; Sajid (Bagwaj), also a farmer and father of two sons and a daughter; and Naved (Qila Sheopur), a former traffic police warden who had recently begun driving a rental car. All four were well-known in their local communities.

Another passenger, Rafaqat Gauri alias King (Balapura), sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Bairasia, where he is undergoing treatment.

Details about the occupants of the other vehicle are yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.