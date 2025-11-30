MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Son’s Wedding: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attends Baraat, Baba Ramdev Chants Mantras -- VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘baraat’ of Mohan Yadav’s doctor son Dr. Abhimanyu Yadav’s was held in Ujjain on Sunday morning. The procession became more special after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined it as ‘baraati’

Notably, the CM is marrying off his son at a mass wedding in Ujjain and the decision is being hailed by the netizens.

The wedding procession then arrived at the venue along with 21 other grooms. The wedding rituals are taking place in Sanwarkhedi, Ujjain. During the varmala ceremony, Baba Ramdev chanted mantras.

#WATCH | Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Attends Wedding Ceremony Of MP CM Mohan Yadav's Son #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/2gdjgI5i0F — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 30, 2025

The mass wedding event is being attended by several dignitaries, including Baba Ramdev, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Minister Tulsi Silawat, and Akhara Parishad chief Ravindra Puri.

The Akhara Parishad announced a gift of ₹1.25 lakh to each couple, while Baba Ramdev, on behalf of Patanjali Peeth, pledged ₹1 lakh per couple.

Speaking at the event, CM Mohan Yadav’s son Abhimanyu said, “Getting married in a mass wedding adds double happiness. This grand celebration feels wonderful. I prayed to Baba Mahakal for a happy life ahead.”

The wedding was a grand affair, attended by several political leaders, dignitaries, and family members. The ceremonies included traditional rituals and celebrations in line with local customs.