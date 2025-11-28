Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Vishwa Rang 2025 At Ravindra Bhavan; Highlights India’s Cultural Presence -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the 7th edition of the Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, Vishwa Rang 2025, held at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Friday.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister said that through Vishwa Rang, India’s cultural flag is flying high in 70 countries.

He added that Vishwa Rang has been organised by Rabindranath Tagore University for the past 15 years. The festival is held in more than 70 countries, where “the flowers of our culture are flourishing,” and where people connected with India have established their identity.

The Chief Minister praised Santosh Choubey for connecting Indians across the world through art, literature and culture, saying that through such initiatives, both Madhya Pradesh and India feel proud.

This event is being organised by Rabindranath Tagore University, in collaboration with the Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, in memory of Rabindranath Tagore. For the first time, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will inaugurate the festival, along with Santosh Choubey, Director General of Vishwa Rang and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University. The Culture Department of the Madhya Pradesh government is also collaborating.

Santosh Choubey said the festival will showcase all forms of fine arts, including music, folk dances, cinema and literature.

He said, “More than 1,000 linguists, litterateurs, educationists, science and technology experts, critics, cultural workers, environmentalists, and well-known personalities from media, arts, cinema and entertainment from India and around the world will participate in Vishwa Rang.”

Siddharth Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Scope Skill Global University, said the festival’s popularity has been consistently rising, mainly due to the democratic character of Vishwa Rang.