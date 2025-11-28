 MP Shocker! Minor Raped & Impregnated By Chacha's Son In Morena
According to information, the police arrived at the hospital and recorded the teenager's statement, where she revealed that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle's (chacha) son. The incident occurred while the teenager was attending a wedding with her cousin. He seized the opportunity and allegedly raped her.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Cousin Raped his Minor Sister | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped and impregnated his minor cousin at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The incident came to light when the teenager experienced severe stomach pains and went to a doctor for a checkup, and was diagnosed pregnant.

Later, she delivered a stillborn.

The incident was reported in the Porsa police station area.

It was only during a medical checkup she was informed about the pregnancy.

The family took the teenager to the district hospital in a critical condition. She was then referred to Gwalior Medical College, where she gave birth to a stillborn child. The teenager's condition is currently reported to be critical. The police have taken action and registered a case against the accused and have begun searching for him.

