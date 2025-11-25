MP News: Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Step-Daughter In Gwalior

MP News: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle In Gwalior, Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A father, accused of raping his minor stepdaughter, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

According to reports, on the night of April 28, 2025, while the minor daughter was asleep with her younger sister, the accused father picked her up in his lap, took her downstairs to a room, and raped her.

Based on the DNA report and the victim's statement, the POCSO court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on November 21, 2025, along with a fine of 25,000 rupees. The court also ordered compensation of 4 lakh rupees to the victim. Notably, the trial of the case was completed in just seven months.

According to the prosecution, the victim's mother had gone to attend a wedding in Morena. When she returned, the daughter narrated the entire ordeal to her. The accused had threatened the minor to kill her, if she confronted anyone.

On April 29, a FIR was lodged against the father at Bhanwarpura police station and on April 30, the police arrested him. The father has been in jail since then.

According to reports, the accused argued that he did not rape the victim. He instead alleged that the victim and her mother were trying to implicate a false case against him at the behest of the minor's maternal uncle.

The victim and her mother were furious with the accused as he did not talk to her maternal uncle who used to visit their house.