 MP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR

MP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR

The family has alleged that Maniram died due to extreme work pressure caused by the SIR duty. His wife, Mamta Napit, said he had been under heavy stress for several days. He had to work late into the night filling forms and doing digitization work. His son said officers did not give him any relief, even though he had repeatedly shared that he was under too much pressure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old primary school teacher, working as a BLO (Booth level officer), died of a heart attack allegedly due to 'heavy work-pressure and stress' in Shahdol on Monday. The BLO's death has been reported at at time when-- Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to prepare the updated voter list, is being conducted across the country in full swing.

It is said that the victim Maniram Napit completed one-third digitisation work of his area and would work on ground all day long.

He also suffered from diabetes and blood pressure issues, yet he was continuously required to work in the field.

Read Also
MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...
article-image

The teacher, Maniram Napit, died of a heart attack on Monday evening in Sohagpur tehsil of Shahdol district.

FPJ Shorts
Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'Mental & Physical Torture Over Years'
Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'Mental & Physical Torture Over Years'
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
Last Date For Central Government Workers To Opt For UPS Looms Closer, Eligible Employees & NPS Subscribers Can Submit Requests Till November 30
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
X's New 'About This Account' Tool Exposes Pakistan-Linked Trolls Stirring Political Chaos In India
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery

He was posted at Government Primary School Dhanp Tola under Kotma cluster and was working as a BLO (Booth Level Officer) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

On Monday evening, Maniram was in Pateriya village helping voters fill out forms when he received a call from an officer.

Soon after the call ended, he suddenly began feeling unwell. He immediately informed his son, Aditya Napit, over the phone.

Aditya reached the spot with a vehicle and took his father home. As his condition got worse, the family tried to take him to the medical college by car.

However, he passed away on the way, and doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Diversion Of Anganwadi Workers To SIR To Hit Child, Maternal Health
article-image

Completed 67% digitisation of the area

The family has alleged that Maniram died due to extreme work pressure caused by the SIR duty. His wife, Mamta Napit, said he had been under heavy stress for several days. He had to work late into the night filling forms and doing digitization work.

His son said officers did not give him any relief, even though he had repeatedly shared that he was under too much pressure.

Due to the slow online portal, he often had to work overnight, increasing the workload.

Maniram was the BLO for Booth No. 212, which has 676 registered voters. He had completed the digitisation work of 453 voters—around 67% of the total work.

The family has requested the government to provide support to the dependents of the deceased teacher. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR

MP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Inspired By Dharma Flag Ceremony, Jabalpur Artist Creates Captivating Digital...

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Inspired By Dharma Flag Ceremony, Jabalpur Artist Creates Captivating Digital...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹155 Cr Sewage Project, Inaugurates Shyama...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹155 Cr Sewage Project, Inaugurates Shyama...

MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Doctor Spits On Patient's Family, Gets Thrashed At Bina Hospital-- Video Surfaces

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...