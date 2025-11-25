MP News: 54-Year-Old BLO Dies Of Heart Attack In Shahdol; Family Claims Heavy Work Stress Amid SIR

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old primary school teacher, working as a BLO (Booth level officer), died of a heart attack allegedly due to 'heavy work-pressure and stress' in Shahdol on Monday. The BLO's death has been reported at at time when-- Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to prepare the updated voter list, is being conducted across the country in full swing.

It is said that the victim Maniram Napit completed one-third digitisation work of his area and would work on ground all day long.

He also suffered from diabetes and blood pressure issues, yet he was continuously required to work in the field.

The teacher, Maniram Napit, died of a heart attack on Monday evening in Sohagpur tehsil of Shahdol district.

He was posted at Government Primary School Dhanp Tola under Kotma cluster and was working as a BLO (Booth Level Officer) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

On Monday evening, Maniram was in Pateriya village helping voters fill out forms when he received a call from an officer.

Soon after the call ended, he suddenly began feeling unwell. He immediately informed his son, Aditya Napit, over the phone.

Aditya reached the spot with a vehicle and took his father home. As his condition got worse, the family tried to take him to the medical college by car.

However, he passed away on the way, and doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Completed 67% digitisation of the area

The family has alleged that Maniram died due to extreme work pressure caused by the SIR duty. His wife, Mamta Napit, said he had been under heavy stress for several days. He had to work late into the night filling forms and doing digitization work.

His son said officers did not give him any relief, even though he had repeatedly shared that he was under too much pressure.

Due to the slow online portal, he often had to work overnight, increasing the workload.

Maniram was the BLO for Booth No. 212, which has 676 registered voters. He had completed the digitisation work of 453 voters—around 67% of the total work.

The family has requested the government to provide support to the dependents of the deceased teacher. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.