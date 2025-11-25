MP News: Professor Siddharth Soni Becomes First From Madhya Pradesh To Receive Prestigious ISRO–ISRS Honorary Fellow Award |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moment that marks a historic milestone for Madhya Pradesh’s scientific and academic fraternity, Prof. Siddharth Soni, renowned academician and former professor at SGSITS Indore, has been honored with the esteemed Honorary Fellow Award by ISRO/ISRS officials.

He is the first Fellow from Madhya Pradesh to receive this prestigious recognition, celebrating a lifetime of dedication to geospatial sciences and academic excellence.

For many within the scientific community, the announcement is more than an accolade—it is a deeply emotional moment that recognizes the legacy of a man who shaped minds, research, and institutions with equal mastery.

A journey rooted in excellence

A proud alumnus of St. Paul’s School, Prof. Soni continued his academic expedition at Holkar Science College (DAVV) and Samrat Vikramaditya University (DAVV). His illustrious career began in August 1977 as a research associate working on ISRO-sponsored projects. His persistent dedication, curiosity, and scientific depth helped him rise to the position of professor in 1989—a role in which he inspired several generations of budding engineers and researchers.

Leadership that defined an institution

Prof. Soni’s leadership at SGSITS Indore left a lasting legacy. Throughout his tenure, he held several key positions:

Director (in the absence of a permanent director)

Senior most professor since November 2019

Dean, research & development

Head, department of civil engineering & applied mechanics

Coordinator, Technical Education & Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) – a World Bank-funded initiative

Controller of examinations

He also played a foundational role as a founding member of CRSST and as the founder and patron of the ISRS Indore chapter, contributing significantly to the growth of the geospatial community.

A scholar of extraordinary depth

Led 15 major research projects funded by agencies such as ISRO, DST, MAPCOST, National Bureau of Soil Survey & Land Use Planning, NVDA Bhopal, Department of Forestry, and Indore Municipal Corporation

Published over 75 research papers in journals, conferences, and technical memoirs

Participated in numerous national and international scientific events

His research has contributed immensely to the growth of geospatial sciences, disaster management, land-use planning, and remote sensing applications across India.

A career adorned with honors

UNESCO (ROSTSCA) Young Scientist Award, 1988

ISRO Best Paper Award for his contributions to ISRO’s outreach programme

Served as a member of the Indian delegation on natural disaster management after the Bhuj earthquake

Represented India as part of an MHRD delegation to the National University of Singapore

Consortium Advisory Committee member for a NAIP World Bank Project in collaboration with IIT Delhi and the International Agency for Bamboo and Rattan, USSR

Each honor reflects years of perseverance, innovation, and a commitment to advancing science beyond academic boundaries.

An inspiration for generations

The ISRO–ISRS Honorary Fellowship stands as a heartfelt tribute to Prof. Soni’s lifelong devotion to science, education, and nation-building. The news has stirred immense pride within SGSITS, ISRS Indore, and the broader academic community. Students, colleagues, and researchers applaud his historic recognition, celebrating not just the award but the legacy behind it.

Prof. Soni’s story is one of passion, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to scientific advancement. His achievements continue to shine as an inspiration for young researchers who dream of shaping the future.