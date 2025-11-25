MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work, Indore Second Lowest, Sehore And Ashok Nagar Lead |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite showing some improvement, Bhopal district continues to rank at the bottom among all districts in digitalisation work of Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

By 6 pm on Monday, Bhopal’s digitalisation percentage stood at 37.48%, while Indore recorded 39.68%, making it the second lowest-performing district. Gwalior and Jabalpur improved their performance with digitalisation rates of 44.40% and 55.87% respectively, though they remain among the four lowest-performing districts.

Earlier, Sehore led in digitalisation work, but Ashok Nagar overtook it on Monday with the highest percentage of 85.29%, while Sehore stood second at 81.05%.

Health check-up of BLOs, staff

Amid complaints from Block Level Officers (BLOs) about intense pressure due to SIR work, Alirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur ordered health check-ups for BLOs and their staff to ensure a stress-free work environment. Following this, health check-ups were conducted in Alirajpur.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer RP Singh Jadon told Free Press that collectors have been advised to prioritise health of BLOs and staff so they can perform their duties without difficulty.