 MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work, Indore Second Lowest, Sehore And Ashok Nagar Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work, Indore Second Lowest, Sehore And Ashok Nagar Lead

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work, Indore Second Lowest, Sehore And Ashok Nagar Lead

By 6 pm on Monday, Bhopal’s digitalisation percentage stood at 37.48%, while Indore recorded 39.68%, making it the second lowest-performing district. Gwalior and Jabalpur improved their performance with digitalisation rates of 44.40% and 55.87% respectively, though they remain among the four lowest-performing districts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work, Indore Second Lowest, Sehore And Ashok Nagar Lead |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite showing some improvement, Bhopal district continues to rank at the bottom among all districts in digitalisation work of Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls.

By 6 pm on Monday, Bhopal’s digitalisation percentage stood at 37.48%, while Indore recorded 39.68%, making it the second lowest-performing district. Gwalior and Jabalpur improved their performance with digitalisation rates of 44.40% and 55.87% respectively, though they remain among the four lowest-performing districts.

Earlier, Sehore led in digitalisation work, but Ashok Nagar overtook it on Monday with the highest percentage of 85.29%, while Sehore stood second at 81.05%.

Read Also
MP News: Dharmendra Loved Urdu, Couldn’t Read Hindi; Dreamed Of Visiting ‘Urdu Ka Shahr’...
article-image

Health check-up of BLOs, staff

FPJ Shorts
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark On Assets Under Management
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark On Assets Under Management
India Nears A Huge 10-Year Uranium Supply Deal With Canada, A Multi-Billion Agreement That Could Reshape Bilateral Ties
India Nears A Huge 10-Year Uranium Supply Deal With Canada, A Multi-Billion Agreement That Could Reshape Bilateral Ties
India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Top Air Purifiers In 2025 For Your Home, Car, & Outdoors
India’s Air Pollution Crisis: Top Air Purifiers In 2025 For Your Home, Car, & Outdoors
Gold Prices Strut With Renewed Optimism, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Festive Demand Spurs Sentiment
Gold Prices Strut With Renewed Optimism, US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Festive Demand Spurs Sentiment

Amid complaints from Block Level Officers (BLOs) about intense pressure due to SIR work, Alirajpur Collector Neetu Mathur ordered health check-ups for BLOs and their staff to ensure a stress-free work environment. Following this, health check-ups were conducted in Alirajpur.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer RP Singh Jadon told Free Press that collectors have been advised to prioritise health of BLOs and staff so they can perform their duties without difficulty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...

MP News: Even After Improvement, Bhopal Remains At Bottom In SIR With 37.48% Digitalisation Work,...

MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers--VIDEO

MP News: Moving Bus Catches Fire After Tire Spark In Gwalior, Driver Saves 45 Passengers--VIDEO

Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games

Bhopal News: Minors Steal ₹95K Jewellery, Say They Did It To Buy Video Games

Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested

Bhopal News: 4 Involved In Vehicle Vandalism, Extortion Arrested

Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore,...

Madhya Pradesh November 25 2025, Weather Update: State Faces Early Winter Chill; Bhopal, Indore,...