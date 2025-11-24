MP News: Dharmendra Loved Urdu, Couldn’t Read Hindi; Dreamed Of Visiting ‘Urdu Ka Shahr’ Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Legendary actor Dharmendra was a great lover of the Urdu language and always wanted to visit Bhopal, which he saw as ‘Urdu ka shahr’. But unfortunately, that visit could never materialise. The veteran film actor passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

Ghazal singer and music director Zulfiquar Ali told Free Press that Dharmendra could not even read Hindi, and his dialogues were written for him in Urdu.

Zulfiquar had stayed at Dharmendra’s Mumbai home while composing music for ghazals written by the actor’s brother Ajit Singh Deol. “He was very keen to visit Bhopal. We all tried to make it happen, but somehow it didn’t,” he said.

Describing Dharmendra as an excellent actor and an exceptional human being, Zulfiquar said that the entire family — Dharmendra, his sons Bobby and Sunny, and his brother Ajit Singh, lived under the same roof and shared the same kitchen. “He was a man who knew how to maintain relationships and keep friends,” he added.

Director Culture NP Namdeo presented Madhya Pradesh Government’s Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman 2022 to a legendary film actor Dharmendra at his Mumbai residence last year. |

Eminent film and TV actor Javed Khan recalled meeting Dharmendra for the first time shortly after graduating from FTII. “Tu bahut sona munda hai,” Dharmendra told him. “It was a great compliment, especially from someone so handsome,” Khan said, adding that unlike many actors, Dharmendra looked even better in real life than on screen.

According to Khan, Dharmendra was a beacon and an inspiration for aspiring actors of his generation and the next. “Dharmendra ji was miles away from deceit and pretence. He lived a complete life. His film ‘Ikkis’ is going to be released soon,” Khan said, adding that acting at the age of 89 is itself a remarkable achievement.

Renowned author and film director Rumi Jaffrey said Dharmendra was a humble and grounded person. “Bahut sanskari aur mohabbati insaan the,” he said, adding that Bobby Deol was a good friend of his.

Kishore Kumar Samman

On May 18 last year, the Madhya Pradesh Government’s Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman 2022 was presented to Dharmendra at his Mumbai residence. Director of Culture N.P. Namdeo presented the award to the veteran actor. “Dharmendra ji was so humble. He thanked the state government and me, and said he was proud to find his name among the list of earlier awardees,” Namdeo said.