 MP News: Orchha Glows In Devotion As Raja Ram Temple Hosts Haldi Ceremony Of Lord Ram And Goddess Janaki -- WATCH
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
MP News: Orchha Glows In Devotion As Raja Ram Temple Hosts Haldi Ceremony Of Lord Ram And Goddess Janaki -- WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's historical town Orchha celebrated the haldi ceremomy of Lord Ram and Goddess Janki with huge devotion and enthusisam at Raja Ram Temple on Monday.

The entire temple was decked up with decorations and flowers, where the devotees first worshiped the deities and then applied haldi to each other also.

The 3-day wedding ceremony is organised at the temple everey year with Bundeli tradition and royal grandeur.

The videos of celebration have also emerged on social media, instilling much devotion within the netizens.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Rejects Permission For Maghi Ganeshotsav At Ranjan Devi Maidan In Koparkhairane Citing Election Code Of Conduct
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Rejects Permission For Maghi Ganeshotsav At Ranjan Devi Maidan In Koparkhairane Citing Election Code Of Conduct
MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani
MP News: Mom's Missing Mangalsutra Found Stuck In Baby's Throat During Operation In Badwani
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Power Transfer In Karnataka Gains Momentum With Rahul Returning From Abroad
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai

Watch the video here:

On Monday, the second day of the wedding festival, the haldi and mandap puja were performed.

The temple, along with the entire town of Orchha, was adorned like a bride for the divine wedding of Lord Ram Raja Sarkar and Mata Janaki.

After dusk on the 25th (on Tuesday), Lord Ram Raja Sarkar, dressed as the groom, will leave his palace for the Janaki Temple to marry Mata Janaki.

He will lead a grand procession through the city and reach the Janaki Temple, where he will be anointed with the sacred thread as part of the wedding rituals.

The groom’s wedding procession will move across Orchha with full royal splendor.

Later, Tilak will be applied to Lord Ram, dressed as the groom, at every doorway in the city. People will carry royal flags in the procession, and horses, bands, buggies, shehnai, and various tableaux accompany the celebration.

