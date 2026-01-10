 MP News: Man Swiftly Picks Up Mobile Left By Customer At Restaurant Table, Flees — VIDEO
A man stole a Vivo Y16 mobile left on a table by another customer at a breakfast shop in Chandla town, Chhatarpur, an incident caught on CCTV. The footage shows him checking around, eating, and quietly taking the phone. Police are trying to identify the suspect and have urged people to stay alert with their belongings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught on camera swiftly stealing a mobile phone left by a customer at a restaurant table in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Friday.

The entire mobile theft was caught in CCTV camera installed inside the shop, which shows the man entering the shop with breakfast in hand. He sits at the table where a previous customer must have forgotten to pick his mobile. Seeing the mobile phone lying unattended, he looks around carefully to check for cameras, eats his breakfast, and then quietly picks up the phone, puts it in his pocket, and leaves.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident took place in Chandla town.

The phone-- Vivo Y16, belonged to a customer who had placed it on the table while eating and accidentally left it behind.

The suspect appears to be middle-aged, but his identity is still unknown. The shop authorities have shared the video with local police, who are working to identify him and take necessary action.

Shopkeepers and locals are urging people to stay alert with their belongings, especially in crowded places.

Police have advised customers to keep mobile phones and wallets close and never leave them unattended on tables.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to track the suspect and recover the stolen phone.

