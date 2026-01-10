Madhya Pradesh January 10, 2026, Weather Update: Slight Daytime Relief In State; Nights Cold Around 7°C In Bhopal, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather continues across Madhya Pradesh, and people are still facing chilly mornings and nights.

According to the weather department, there is no strong weather system active over the state at present, so the weather is likely to remain dry. No rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Weather Forecast

Weather experts say that minimum temperatures may rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the next few days, but cold nights will continue. There is only partial relief during the daytime, and no major relief from cold weather is expected soon. People are advised to stay warm, especially during night and early morning hours.

While daytime temperatures have increased slightly, there is still no complete relief from winter conditions.

Weather Condition In Different Cities

The minimum temperature in Bhopal is around 8°C, while the maximum temperature is near 20°C. The day feels a little comfortable due to sunshine, but nights and early mornings remain cold.

Indore is recording a minimum temperature of about 11°C, with the daytime temperature rising to around 26–27°C, giving mild relief during the afternoon hours.

Cold conditions are stronger in Gwalior. The night temperature is around 7–8°C, while the maximum temperature remains near 25–26°C. Cold winds are making mornings and evenings feel colder.

Jabalpur is seeing a minimum temperature of nearly 9–10°C and a maximum of around 25°C, with dry weather continuing.

The minimum temperature in Ujjain is around 11–12°C, and the maximum temperature is close to 27–28°C. The Malwa and Nimar regions are experiencing slightly warmer days, but nights remain cold. In the Chambal region, winter conditions are severe, with low night temperatures and occasional fog during early morning hours.