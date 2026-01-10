 MP News: Woman Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Chhatarpur; Claims Year Of Physical Torture
City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Soni said that the victim woman had filed a written complaint at the City Kotwali police station against a young man named Prashant Sen. The woman alleged that Prashant had promised to marry her and had been continuously physically exploiting her for the past year. When the woman pressured him for marriage, the accused reneged on his promise.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Raped After Being lured With Promise Of Marriage | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Woman assaulted and raped after being lured with a promise of marriage in Chhatarpur, police said on Friday.

She claimed of continuous physical exploitation for one year, case registered against the accused.

City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Soni said that the victim woman had filed a written complaint at the City Kotwali police station against a young man named Prashant Sen.

The woman alleged that Prashant had promised to marry her and had been continuously physically exploiting her for the past year. When the woman pressured him for marriage, the accused reneged on his promise.

According to local report, a case of continuous physical exploitation of a young woman by luring her with a promise of marriage has come to light in the City Kotwali police station area of ​​the city.

Acting swiftly on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused man under the relevant sections of rape.

Based on the victim's statements, the police have registered a case of rape against Prashant Sen under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The CSP assured that the accused's location is being tracked and he will be arrested and produced before the court soon.

