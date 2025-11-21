Orchha Itinerary: From Ram Raja Palace To Special Bundelkhandi Cuisine... Experience The Best Of Orchha

By: Kajal Kumari | November 21, 2025
Madhya Pradesh's historic town Orchha is all set to host the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Janki on from November 23 to 25. The celebration draws thousands of devotees every year!
If you are also visiting Orccha, here's a one-day itinerary to help you explore the town better.
You can start your morning offering prayers at Ram Raja Temple. After that, you can go to Jahangir Mahal and Sheesh Mahal.
By mid-morning, you also drop by Chaturbhuj Temple and explore it's beauty.
Noon it the time for typical Bundelkhandi lunch which includes Puri, Aloo ki Sabji, Kadhi, and the special 'Sannata Raita'
By the late afternoon, you can stroll along the Betwa River and the grand cenotaphs lit of with golden sunlight. A boat ride or gentle rafting is a must try her!
By evening, you can enjoy the light and sound show at the Orccha Fort. You can also explore local markets if you wish!
And at the end of the day, you can enjoy dinner & cultural performances at any restaurant or even local eatery, whichever you prefer.
