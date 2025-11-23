Bhopal News: 23 Noted Artists Showcase Their Artworks At Smaran Art Exhibition 25’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 23 noted artists from across the country have showcased their artworks in Smaran Art exhibition 25’ at Dhrupad Sansthan in the city. Of them, nearly 11 artists are from Bhopal.

The three-day exhibition, organised by Ramakant Art Gallery and Maitri Art Gallery in the memory of dhrupad vocalists Pandit Ramakant Gundecha, Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar, Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar, and Professor Chandmal Gundecha, began on Sunday.

The exhibition featured works by Pankaj Agarwal, Padmashri recipient Bhuri Bai, Rekha Bhatnagar, LN Bhavsar, S.D. Shukla, Shobha Ghare Akhilesh, Yusuf, Himanshu Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Ajay Shukla, Padmashree recipient Bhalu Mondhe, Devilal Patidar, Veena Jain, Bandna Kumari, Smita Bhandari and Nitesh Panchal. They displayed their artworks on nature, classical ragas, women empowerment and others.

Besides, Sisters Momoko Miura and Akiko Nijo from Japan performed a Dhrupad duet in the morning session.

They performed Alap Jod Jhala in Raga Malkons, and a bandish in Chautal, Pandit Mrinal Mohan Upadhyay, a renowned artist of the Darbhanga Gharana from Mumbai, performed Chautal on the Pakhawaj.

He performed his traditional Parne, Rele, and Dahej Paran. Duet performance by Sarwar Hussain and Aman Hussain, who came from Kolkata was also held. The grandson and greatgrandson of Ustad Abdul Latif Khan presented Raga Shuddha Sarang and Raga Chandraprabha on sarangi. Dhrupad recital by Tarun Talwar, Dhani Gundecha was held in the evening session.