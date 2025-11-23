Bhopal News: Route Diversions Announced For Metro Phase-2 Works | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding major route diversions due to Metro Project Phase-2 construction work. As part of the second phase, girder launching operations will be carried out from Karond Crossing to Lambakheda Road (Bairasia Road) up to the CIAE campus.

To ensure smooth execution of the work, traffic restrictions will be enforced from November 24 to December 4, daily between 11 pm and 6 am. During these hours movement of all vehicles will be diverted as follows:

Route for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and light vehicles-

Vehicles heading from Karond crossing towards Lambakheda Bypass will be diverted via BHMRC Hospital, passing through Mittal College Road, Rajvansh Colony, Gokul Market, Mittal Market, St. George Higher Secondary School, Green Sky Ville, and Mittal College Trisection in both directions.

Route for heavy vehicles and passenger buses-

Instead of the above roads, heavy vehicles and buses will use the routes through Chopda Kalan to Bhanpur or via Acharpura Meena Crossing to Asharam Bapu Trisection to reach their destinations.

The Traffic Police has appealed to citizens to use the designated diversion routes to avoid inconvenience during the construction period.