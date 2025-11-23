MP News: Malwa Dominates Both BJP And Congress, Bundelkhand Loses Political Grip | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Malwa region has gained remarkable dominance in both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the recent appointments within the BJP organization, leaders from Malwa have secured the highest number of positions.

The government already has the maximum representation from Malwa. The situation is similar within the Congress, where both the Leader of Opposition and the State President belong to Malwa.

In the BJP’s latest appointments, the State President of the Yuva Morcha, Shyam Taylor, is from Shajapur, which falls in the Malwa region. Previously, organizational positions were also awarded to leaders from Malwa, including State Vice President Nishant Khare, Prabhulal Jatav, and State General Secretaries Gaurav Randive and Sumer Singh Solanki. Apart from these, several other organizational leaders represent Malwa and Nimar.

In the BJP-led government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, and Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silawat, Nirmala Bhuria, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap, and Inder Singh Parmar are all from the Malwa region.

In the Congress too, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and State President Jitu Patwari belong to Malwa.

Once politically influential, the regions of Gwalior–Chambal and Bundelkhand now appear to be losing their strength in state politics. From Bundelkhand, only one cabinet minister Govind Singh Rajput is part of the government. Besides him, two Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel and Dharmendra Lodhi and Minister of State Dilip Ahirwar represent the region. Bundelkhand has also received the least representation in the party organization.

Similarly, the influence of Gwalior–Chambal and Central India in the government and party organization has declined compared to earlier times. Earlier, powerful leaders like Kaptan Singh Solanki, Narendra Singh Tomar, Narottam Mishra, Anoop Mishra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Maya Singh, and Yashodhara Raje Scindia held significant control over state politics.

Leaders from Bundelkhand such as Uma Bharti, Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, and VD Sharma were also highly influential. Gradually, the political clout of both regions has faded.