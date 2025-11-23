MP News: State’s First Smart Hi-Tech Cowshed Nears Completion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of Madhya Pradesh’s first smart and hi-tech cowshed in Barkhedi Abdullah village on Vidisha Road is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Officials say the project will provide permanent shelter for thousands of cattle that currently roam streets and are prone to road accidents.

In the first phase, arrangements are being made for 2,000 cows. Spread across 25 acres, the Surbhi cowshed has a total planned capacity of 10,000 cattle, with each shed designed to house 500 cows.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone on November 23, 2024, but earlier slow progress prompted the Divisional Commissioner to issue strict instructions on August 20 to ensure completion by December. The Collector also reinforced these orders.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, after inspecting the site, expressed confidence on timely completion, stating the cowshed will provide a secure and well-equipped environment for stray cattle once operational.

Hi-tech facilities for animal care

The cowshed is being developed with modern features to ensure animal welfare. Open spaces in front of the four main sheds will allow cattle to roam freely during morning hours, with adequate green fodder and water arrangements. Two sheds are being built exclusively for sick cows, with an ICU and a general ward. Construction of the fodder shed, calf shed, water tank and sump well is nearly complete.

Project progress & capacity

