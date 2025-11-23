 MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹2.6k MSP For Wheat, Inaugurates ₹85 Crore Projects In Sagar & Banda
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Banda, announced that wheat will be procured at an MSP of ₹2,600 per quintal from this year. CM while addressing farmers, said the government is also providing a soybean price difference of ₹5,328 per quintal and a bonus on paddy.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that wheat will be procured at an MSP of ₹2,600 per quintal from this year, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Banda on Sunday.

Addressing farmers, he added, the government will provide a soybean price difference of ₹5,328 per quintal and a bonus on paddy.

Additionally, CM Yadav inaugurated inaugurated and performed the bhoomi pujan for 16 development works worth ₹50.65 crore at a program held at the tehsil headquarters.

Before reaching the venue, he inaugurated the newly constructed Sandipani School, built at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Chief Minister further criticized the Congress party said that Congress failed to deliver in Bundelkhand and ignored river-linking efforts. He claimed the Ken–Betwa link project will transform the region and asked farmers not to sell their land.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the party “sinks wherever he leads it” and added that Congress leaders opposing the Ladli Behna Yojana should be ashamed. He emphasised that beneficiaries now receive ₹1,500 per month under the scheme.

New projects announced

CM approved an irrigation project on the Lancha River, a sports stadium in Banda, a civil hospital in Shahgarh, a post-mortem room in Banda Hospital, and new school buildings in rural areas. He also announced the construction of Geeta Bhavans in municipal areas.

The CM honored the family of martyr Rajesh Yadav and the father of cricketer Kranti Gaud, a member of the Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team. Meritorious students were also felicitated.

