MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹2.6k MSP For Wheat, Inaugurates ₹85 Crore Projects In Sagar & Banda |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that wheat will be procured at an MSP of ₹2,600 per quintal from this year, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Banda on Sunday.

Addressing farmers, he added, the government will provide a soybean price difference of ₹5,328 per quintal and a bonus on paddy.

Additionally, CM Yadav inaugurated inaugurated and performed the bhoomi pujan for 16 development works worth ₹50.65 crore at a program held at the tehsil headquarters.

Before reaching the venue, he inaugurated the newly constructed Sandipani School, built at a cost of ₹35 crore.

बुंदेलखंड खेती में पंजाब और हरियाणा को भी पीछे छोड़ने वाला है…



आज बंडा, जिला सागर में शासकीय सांदीपनि विद्यालय के नवनिर्मित भवन का शुभारंभ तथा विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व भूमिपूजन किया। pic.twitter.com/bhHt81Z1Ad — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 23, 2025

Chief Minister further criticized the Congress party said that Congress failed to deliver in Bundelkhand and ignored river-linking efforts. He claimed the Ken–Betwa link project will transform the region and asked farmers not to sell their land.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the party “sinks wherever he leads it” and added that Congress leaders opposing the Ladli Behna Yojana should be ashamed. He emphasised that beneficiaries now receive ₹1,500 per month under the scheme.

New projects announced

CM approved an irrigation project on the Lancha River, a sports stadium in Banda, a civil hospital in Shahgarh, a post-mortem room in Banda Hospital, and new school buildings in rural areas. He also announced the construction of Geeta Bhavans in municipal areas.

इस अवसर पर बंडा में स्टेडियम निर्माण, सिंचाई परियोजना, शाहगढ़ में नए सिविल अस्पताल की स्थापना तथा बंडा सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम रूम की स्वीकृति सहित बुंदेलखंड के विकास हेतु महत्वपूर्ण घोषणाएँ कीं। pic.twitter.com/dmXcNsGquO — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 23, 2025

The CM honored the family of martyr Rajesh Yadav and the father of cricketer Kranti Gaud, a member of the Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning team. Meritorious students were also felicitated.