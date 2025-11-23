 MP News: 21-Year-Old Girl Raped, Threatened By Youth On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior; Accused Arrested Just 4 Days Before His Wedding
MP News: 21-Year-Old Girl Raped, Threatened By Youth On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior; Accused Arrested Just 4 Days Before His Wedding

He forced her to meet him at a hotel to "talk" and blackmailed her by threatening to leak her private photos if she refused to come. The girl said that when she asked him to marry her, he refused, and now he is scheduled to get married on November 27; feeling helpless, she went to the police station to file a complaint.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old girl was raped by a 23-year-old youth while her family was out for a function in Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

The boy even forcefully put sindoor in her hairline, claimed he loved her, and promised to marry her.

He forced her to meet him at a hotel to “talk” and blackmailed her by threatening to leak her private photos if she refused to come. The girl said that when she asked him to marry her, he refused, and now he is scheduled to get married on November 27; feeling helpless, she went to the police station to file a complaint.

According to information, the incident took place in the Hazira area, where the accused, Golu alias Vishwajeet Singh Rajawat, often visited the victim’s house because he was friends with her brother.

According to the police, the girl was alone at home when the accused came to the house, asked about her brother, and after learning no one was home, entered the house.

The victim told police that Vishwajeet filled sindoor in her hairline, claimed he loved her and promised to marry her. She said he then forced himself on her.

After the assault, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Due to fear and shame, she kept quiet.

A few days later, the accused allegedly called her to a hotel on the pretext of talking and again assaulted her. The girl also said he threatened to leak her private photos if she refused to meet him. This continued for some time, she said.

When she recently asked him to marry her, he refused. Feeling helpless, she approached Hazira Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Police arrested the accused based on her report. During the court hearing, the accused’s lawyer claimed the girl filed the case to extort money and said the accused is scheduled to get engaged on November 27 and married on November 30.

He also said police have collected his blood sample for DNA testing.

Police said the investigation is still underway.

