Bhopal News: Seven Arrested For Viceroy Colony Clash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the sensational violent clash that took place in Viceroy Colony during the intervening night of Thursday–Friday. CCTV camera footage of nearly 20 youths assaulting four men with sticks and weapons had surfaced on Friday night prompting swift action.

Shahpura police station in-charge Harish Gurjar said the arrested youths were part of the group that allegedly followed one Shikhar and his friends from Arera Hills to their residence and attacked them at around 4 AM. The assault took place hours after a minor accident between two cars led to a heated argument. Dial 112 staff had intervened on the spot and escorted Shikhar and his friends home.

However, the confrontation escalated when the rival group reached Viceroy Colony and allegedly assaulted Shikhar, Akash, Vishal and Naval.

One of the accused claimed to be the son of an IG, though no such link has been verified. The vehicle traced from CCTV camera footage is registered in the name of Sapna Chaturvedi of E-4 Arera Colony.

During investigation, a similar complaint from Arera Hills also surfaced. Police found that before the accident, Shikhar and his friends had allegedly beaten Arjun Chaturvedi. Arjun is currently admitted to Narmada Hospital. His father claimed that his son’s friends had gone to Shikhar’s house only to talk where they were allegedly beaten again.

With complaints filed by both sides in Shahpura and Arera Hills police stations, police officials said the case appeared to be an act of retaliation and other accused were being identified.