 Bhopal News: City Lags Behind In Special Intensive Review Digitalisation
A few days ago, Election Commission had expressed concern over slow digitalisation of enumeration forms given to voters under Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral roll in Bhopal district. However, it is still behind other districts in the state. Till 2 pm on Saturday, Bhopal district’s SIR digitalisation was 24.65 %, which was the lowest in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Joint chief electoral officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon told Free Press that districts trailing in digitalisation work were being asked to expedite. Bhopal collector has been issued similar directives.

The digitalisation work has been slow in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

However, districts like Sehore seem to doing well. Sehore tops the list in digitalisation work.

Low SIR digitalisation

Bhopal – Total electors: 2,125,908, Total EF’s digitised: 524,047, Digitalisation %: 24.65

Indore – Total electors: 2,867,294, Total EF’s digitised: 759,482, Digitalisation %: 26.49

Gwalior – Total electors: 1,649,943, Total EF’s digitised: 499,784, Digitalisation %: 30.29

Jabalpur – Total electors: 1,925,472, Total EF’s digitised: 724,085, Digitalisation %: 37.29

Fast SIR digitalisation

Sehore – Total electors: 1,026,574, Total EF’s digitised: 694,405, Digitalisation %: 67.64

Ashok Nagar – Total electors: 645,478, Total EF’s digitised: 432,396, Digitalisation %: 66.99

Balaghat – Total electors: 1,370,312, Total EF’s digitised: 875,571, Digitalisation %: 63.90

Pandhurna – Total electors: 432,301, Total EF’s digitised: 277,367, Digitalisation %: 64.16

Sidhi – Total electors: 1,046,912, Total EF’s digitised: 657,968, Digitalisation %: 62.85

Overall percentage

The overall percentage of SIR digitalisation was 49.42 % by 2 pm on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh has 57406143 electors against which 524047 enumeration forms have been digitised.

Help desk

A help desk has been set up at chief electoral office to help voter search details, particularly of 2003. There are complaints about BLOs not accepting forms from voters who do not have 2003 record. Till Friday, 117 complaints were received, sources said. Some people complained that BLO had not given enumeration form as they gave old house on rent to other families and had shifted from given address.

Bhopal News: City Lags Behind In Special Intensive Review Digitalisation

