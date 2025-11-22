MP News: In A First, 57-Year-Old Elephant Anarkali Gives Birth To Twin Female Calves At Panna Tiger Reserve -- WATCH

MP News: In A First, 57-Year-Old Elephant Anarkali Gives Birth To Twin Female Calves At Panna Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The elephant family at Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve is growing.

In a rare and joyful event, a female elephant named Anarkali has given birth to twin female calves, bringing excitement among forest staff and wildlife lovers.

Normally, an elephant gives birth to only one calf. This is the first time in the history of Panna Tiger Reserve that an elephant has delivered 2 calves within just 3 hours.

With the arrival of these newborns, the elephant population in Panna Tiger Reserve has now increased to 21.

Anarkali was brought to Panna in 1986

Anarkali’s journey to Panna is also quite interesting. She was brought to the reserve in June 1986 from the Sonepur Fair, when she was about 18 years old.

Since then, she has been an important part of the elephant team at Panna for almost 39 years.

Over the years, Anarkali has played a key role in strengthening the elephant population at the reserve.

She has given birth 6 times, and this sixth delivery - where she gave birth to twin female calves - has made her the center of attention once again.

The birth of the twin calves has brought a wave of happiness to Panna Tiger Reserve.

(Inputs from FP News Service)