 MP News: Health Officials Call For 100% Antenatal Registration, Regular Check-Ups For Pregnant Women In Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
MP News: Health Officials Call For 100% Antenatal Registration, Regular Check-Ups For Pregnant Women In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The District Health Committee on Saturday instructed the health officers to pay special attention to maternal and child health programmes and ensure 100% antenatal care (ANC) registration of pregnant women in both urban and rural areas.

Presiding over the meeting, CEO of the District Panchayat Abhishek Gehlot emphasized that to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates to a minimum, it is essential to ensure not only 100% ANC registration of pregnant women in both urban and rural areas but also their regular check-ups.

He instructed health officials to pay special attention to the care of high-risk pregnant women.

While reviewing the progress of maternal and child health programmes, Gehlot directed officials to focus on areas where such registration is relatively low. He stated that in such areas, health officers should personally visit the field after their hospital duties to identify the underlying causes.

Madhya Pradesh January 10, 2026, Weather Update: Slight Daytime Relief In State; Nights Cold Around...
He further instructed that every registration must be entered into the portal to facilitate the tracking and management of health services provided to pregnant women, newborns, and lactating mothers.

Additionally, the CEO ordered anemia testing to identify newborns and children suffering from anemia, stating that if a child is found to be severely anemic, proper management and care must be provided.

Gehlot also instructed health officials to seek cooperation from Anganwadi workers and field staff of the women and child development Department for the identification process. The meeting was attended by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra, all district health officials, and project officers from the Women and Child Development Department. In addition to the above, instructions were issued to achieve cent percent targets in all other health programs.

